New Poundstretcher offers £10 double beds today among £3,000 giveaways

The new Poundstretcher will be offering double beds for £10 for the first customers who visit the Wick store on its opening day.

As previously reported, the discount retailer was moving into the store left vacant by Budgens in Wick Parade.

Now, the brand has announced it will be opening today, with ‘massive savings and fantastic bargains’ and a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper.

With a £500,000 investment, a Poundstretcher spokesman said this ‘newly designed store has been modeled to enhance the shopping experience for all our Littlehampton customers’.

The store has recruited 20 new members of staff (part and full time) from the local area to become part of the Poundstretcher team.

Today, there will be £3,000 worth of giveaways. The first five customers in line for the store opening will receive a black curved fireplace (RRP £229) for just £15.

The next 10 customers will grab themselves a double faux leather bed (RRP £99.99) for £10.

The next 15 customers will be able to take home a glass TV stand (RRP £49.99), for £5.

And for the next 175 customers, a washable rug (RRP £9.99) will be available for £4.99. The offer is limited to one per household.

There will also be a fun day with family activities and prize giveaways between 10am and 4pm, and opening day discounts on many products.

The area manager, Wojciech Pawlowski, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Littlehampton with loads of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers. We are expecting massive queues for our Opening Day

Only Specials, so come early to catch the bargains!”