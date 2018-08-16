New proposals for Shoreham site after controversial plan scrapped

Plans to build 136 flats across three blocks in Shoreham, which had been strongly opposed by residents, have been withdrawn by the developer, the MP has confirmed.

The architects are now working with residents to come up with a ‘much more sensitive and sympathetic’ proposal for the former Howard Kent site in Brighton Road.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton recently chaired a meeting with members of the Kingston Beach Residents’ Association and Liam Russell Architects, which is acting as agents and architects for the site’s owners, to discuss the new proposals.

Mr Loughton said of the developers: “They are now looking to completely revise the plans having not really gone about it the right way first time round.

“They are withdrawing the original plans, with those hideous-looking blocks.

“What they have come up with instead is a much-reduced-density scheme which is much more based on housing.

“They are looking at having 20 flats in a single block and 25 three and four-bed houses, which obviously makes it much lower and rather more sympathetic to the views of people living along the road there.

“The flats would be in front of the car showroom.”

He said the developers were eager to consult with the community and prepared to be open-minded with the proposals, such as potentially including an open space or a commercial slot for a shop.

Mr Loughton said: “It’s remarkably good news. It’s very encouraging that they seem to be much more sensitive and sympathetic to the local community and the concerns of residents.

“They are prepared to be flexible. Everything is on the table, they are very much up for discussion.

“Their attitude is a huge improvement on what has gone before when they managed to annoy rather a lot of residents.”

Andy Harvey, a Brighton Road resident and chairman of the residents’ association, said: “We are very pleased. It was a very productive meeting.”

He said the architects had agreed to present two or three options for consideration at a public exhibition.

A provisional date has been set for Friday, September 14.

The architects have been contacted for a comment.

