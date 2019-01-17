New three bedroom Angmering house on Cresswell Park estate

This three bedroom end-of-terrace house is situated on the Cresswell Park estate in Angmering.
The property, in Roundstone Lane, includes carpets throughout, Amtico flooring to wet areas and turf to rear garden.
The Harridge design is all about clever use of space for a busy household.
Enter the social hub of the kitchen/diner which flows through to a sizeable sitting room with French doors inviting everyone outside.
There is also a downstairs WC and plenty of storage too, together with an attached garage, above which sits the second bedroom.
The spacious en-suite master bedroom also boasts a fitted wardrobe, with a third bedroom and sleek, stylish bathroom completing this comfortable family home.
Charming and characterful, Angmering’s old village centre features a 12th century church, independent boutiques, convenience stores, hair salon and other amenities.
Price £370,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk