New tree planting project for Shoreham launches with £10,000 public appeal

A new community tree planting project has been launched for Shoreham and a crowdfunding appeal to raise £10,000 has gone live.

More Trees Please has been started by Chris Platt with the aim to plant as many trees as possible in and around Shoreham over the next three or four years.

Liam Lord, arboricultural inspector at Adur District Council, discusses planting options with Chris Platt from More Trees at Adur Recreation Ground

He was moved to respond to the current climate crisis, saying tree planting could have ‘mind-blowing potential’ to tackle the issue.

Talks with Adur District Council have already taken place, including looking at possible planting sites on Adur Recreation Ground with arboricultural inspector Liam Lord.

Chris said: “The project is initially being funded by public donations alone.

“The simple aim of this project is to plant as many trees as possible in and around Shoreham at parks, verges, street corners, private spaces, random patches of grass – anywhere that we can get permission to plant.

“My hope is that the project will inspire and connect the local community to support all stages from fundraising, through to planting and maintaining trees.”

A nursery will be created at The Meads Allotments in Shoreham this autumn, with around 150 trees for growing on and planting out.

In a year’s time, around 200 trees will be planted on Adur Recreation Ground, including a community orchard, as well as planting in some of the town’s smaller public parks.

Chris said: “An area on the western side of Adur Rec is just one place that has been agreed with Adur Council for potential tree planting next year.

“A mix of well-spaced native trees will provide a pleasant open woodland for residents and wildlife and increase the existing shelter-belt to allow a small community orchard to flourish.

“The project aims to involve local people, community groups and, most importantly, schools, to help facilitate the planting and ongoing maintenance of trees. Depending on the success of funding, the project will continue until it has achieved it’s aim – to plant as many trees as possible.”

All money donated will be spent on buying trees, stakes and guards. Funding this year will purchase bare-root trees for growing on in the nursery. A 1.5m tree costs around £5 and £100 will buy an 8ft to 10ft tree ready for planting, plus supporting stakes and protection and a geo-tag to identify the location of the tree.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/more-trees-please for more information and to make a donation.