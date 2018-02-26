Newlywed Worthing woman dies following Grand Canyon helicopter crash

A woman from Worthing is the fifth person to have died following a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon, her close friend has announced.

Ellie Udall, nee Milward, 29, was on her honeymoon with her husband Jonathan, 32, as well as friends Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, his brother Jason Hill, 32, and his girlfriend Jennifer Barham, 39, when the helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon.

Her friend Chris Tucker, who organised a Crowdfunding campaign, said: “It deeply saddens me once more to update this page.

“Yesterday Ellie lost her battle to her injuries, the only consolidation I can muster is that she is no longer in pain and is, I hope, with Jon.

“The continued support to this page is heartwarming during this tragic time. May we never forget this wonderful couple.”

The couple, who married in the autumn at The Bell Inn in the New Forest, were away on holiday in Las Vegas to celebrate Stuart’s 30th birthday when the helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, February 10.

Ellie grew up in Worthing and attended Broadwater CofE First and Middle School, Davisons High School for Girls, and Worthing College. It is understood that Ellie worked with Jonathan at Yorkshire Building Society in Brighton.

Tributes have already been left on the Crowdfunding page, which has seen 788 people raise almost £23,000.

Worthing residents Becky, Stuart and Jason, all died at the scene, while Jonathan died four days ago.

Stuart and Jason’s father Rev David Hill spoke at an emotional prayer service attended by hundreds of people.