Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party holds rally in Shoreham amid passionate protests

Heckles, jeers and standing ovations greeted Nigel Farage on Tuesday as his latest venture, The Brexit Party, held its first south coast rally in Shoreham.

Hundreds of supporters filled half a warehouse in Shoreham Airport, ushered through the front door by protestors brandishing EU flags and succinctly telling Mr Farage where could stick ‘his Brexit’.

NIGEL FARAGE VISITS SHOREHAM 15-4-19 SUS-190416-104155001

Inside, the former UKIP leader was met by backers whipped into a fervour by party chairman Richard Tice and his flagship candidate, the former director general of the British Chamber of Commerce John Longworth, with promises of a ‘peaceful political revolution’.

“What we are now fighting for is much, much bigger than Bexit,” he said.

“What we are fighting for is the very principle of democracy in this country. This is about who we are as a nation and how the rest of the world views us. This has been a total and utter humiliation and it simply isn’t good enough.”

Mr Farage, famously one of the driving forces behind the country’s decision to leave the European Union, said the Government’s delaying of the Brexit process was a ‘betrayal’ and the two-party system in the UK was no longer delivering the will of the people.

Protestors outside The Brexit Party rally at Shoreham Airport SUS-190416-110143001

“What we have seen from our politicians and our cabinet is nothing less than a betrayal of democracy in this country,” he said.

“We are not here to once again go over the arguments about why we should leave the European Union. Personally, I don’t want us to be run by a bunch of old men in Brussels. I am sick of the condescension and the lying.”

The Brexit Party was officially launched on Friday, with its sole focus on the European Parliament elections on May 23. By-elections and local elections are planned to follow.

Initially formed of former UKIP members, Mr Farage told the media at the party launch that there were now 70 candidates who wanted to stand for the European elections.

The audience at The Brexit Party rally in Shoreham Airport SUS-190416-110219001

The chants of the protestors filtered through from outside whenever speeches ended or the rounds of applause died down.

Alistair Reid had brought his family to join in the protests. He said: “I’m doing this for my kids. They are kids and grandkids of immigrants who have come to this country and contributed. I want my kids to be able to work and go to college wherever they want.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Mr Farage had met members of the public in Shoreham’s East Street – even dipping into East Street Barbers to help with a haircut.

Once again he was greeted with cheers and jeers in equal measure, from ‘go home, we don’t need you here’, to ‘we love you Nigel, you’re doing a great job’.

Wayne Green, a Shoreham resident, heckled Mr Farage throughout and had heated exchanges with some of his entourage.

“This man shouldn’t be here,” he said. “He is bringing up national identity and social revolution and you only have to look at the dangers of history with that.

“This man’s got to be challenged. Every word he says needs to be challenged.”

As the evening’s rally came to a close, Mr Farage concluded with a mantra repeated several times during the day. “I believe that Britain needs the Brexit party, and the Brexit party needs you,” he said, before departing on an open-topped Brexit bus, pursued by a gaggle of flag-bearing protestors.