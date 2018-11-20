NSPCC streamlining explained to supporters in West Sussex

Future plans for the NSPCC, including reducing the number of offices and forming joint teams in partnership with other organisations, have been explained to supporters of the charity in West Sussex.

Colin Peak, head of regional services for London and the south east, said the society was streamlining its activities for greater efficiency.

He gave an interesting address at the annual meeting of the South and Mid Sussex branch of the NSPCC, held at Arundel Castle on November 12.

Mr Peak said reducing the number of offices and experimenting with forming joint teams in an attempt to cut down administrative costs and duplication would produce faster and better responses, for the benefit of the children.

The charity will be working with local authorities, the police and other organisations to cut costs, in a bid to ensure as much of the money raised as possible is used for the children.

Mr Peak emphasised the importance of fundraising for the continuation of the work of the society, before answering questions put to him.

The Duchess of Norfolk, the branch president, chaired the meeting and as usual, it was very well supported, with about 110 people attending. Among the guests were the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Mrs Caroline Nicholls, East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, many of the mayors and chairmen of the local authorities, Sussex Police representatives and the head teacher of Our Lady of Sion Junior School in Worthing.

The annual report detailed all the hard work and voluntary efforts of the members and their committees, resulting in the branch raising more than £31,000 in the year to March 31, 2018. Thanks were given to all those who had made this result possible.

The report also set out the details of the past and future proposed activities of the branch, which covers the area from Shoreham in the east to Arundel in the west and as far north as Steyning and Henfield.

A raffle and other activities at the meeting brought in a total of over £775.

