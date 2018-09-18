Music video filmed in labour club for Littlehampton singer’s England anthem

Bring on the England Heroes – show them what you can do.

Littlehampton Trades and Labour Club in Wick Street, Littlehampton, was ringing out with these lyrics on September 9 when club singer Jayson Lee filmed his music video for what he hoped could contend with Three Lions as England’s unofficial football anthem.

Inspired by the success of Harry Kane and the rest of the team at this year’s World Cup in Russia, where they reached the semi-finals, the singer, whose real name is Ray Johnson, adapted another tune he had written for Chelsea FC for the occasion.

The singer, from Malthouse Passage in Littlehampton, was joined by Mary Lee Johnson, Mo Russel, Darren Rodgers, Lester Davies, Lee Hale, Nick Larking, Ryan Goodyer, Becky Bradley, Pete Chapman, Leah Smith and Mick Casey, who waved flags and played football supporters in the video.

The song has been released as a double single on Apple iTunes and Amazon. The companion single, Soccer Superstar, is sung by Jess Conrad, a pop star known for his chart hits in the sixties such as Rag Doll and This Pullover.

England Heroes began life as Chelsea Heroes, a song Jayson recorded and co-wrote with former Wickbourne Estate resident Rick Bonner.