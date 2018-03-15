PICTURES: Babysitting taken to extremes!

When game-for-a-laugh dad Steve Ragless was left holding the baby, he knew just how to put his wife's mind at rest.

Selina Ragless, 35, was on her first night out since having baby Sienna four months ago and during the evening, she was sent photos to show how her daugher was getting on.

Not one to miss a trick, Steve, 42, captured little Sienna in a number of hair-raising scenes, including lying in a washing machine and nestling in a frying pan.

Selina said: "I cannot believe people were so interested, to be honest. Just hoping they all see the funny side, as we know some won't."

The pictures also include Sienna at home in Sompting Road, Worthing, with a bottle of milk balanced on her head, being lifted towards the microwave and lying down with a bottle of vodka and a tube of snack potato chips.

Steve, a member of Iconic Legion, had received several texts from Selina and his idea was to calm her nerves with his lighthearted approach to babysitting.

He even recruited their four-year-old son Harry, who has spina bifida, to help with the game.

Steve said: "She deserved a night out but she was worried about Sienna and Harry, as all mums would be.

"I kept receiving text messages asking how she was and then I saw there was a baby setting on the washing machine.

"I thought I'd put Sienna into the machine and take a picture, then I got Harry to get one of me offering her up to the microwave."

Selina was out with some mums from Children First Nursery at Worthing College, where Harry is a regular.

She said: "Me and Steven rarely get out the house because our son has spina bifida and we now have the baby.

"I was nervous and kept texting Steven asking if everything was okay. I think I text him at least four times throughout the evening and called him too.

"After a couple of hours, I started receiving these pictures with hilarious captions. They were what made me laugh even more."

Steve and Selina said Sienna was fine and vowed to put the pictures up at their daughter's 18th birthday party.

