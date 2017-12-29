Police advice for those travelling to London for New Year’s Eve

Thinking of travelling up to London to see in the New Year and watch the fireworks?

The Met Police are advising people to stay at home and watch them on the TV.

The Metropolitan Police Service has been working closely with the Mayor’s Office, British Transport Police (BTP), Westminster Council, Transport for London (TfL) and others to ensure those watching the fireworks and enjoying other events across the Capital, have a fun and safe evening.

The police say that the Mayor’s fireworks display is ticketed, and it is now sold out – so the advice from the Met is to stay at home and watch them from the comfort and warmth of your home.

The advice is whether you have a ticket, have reserved a booking at a restaurant or club, or are going to another celebration across the Capital, ensure you plan your journey.

In central London, road closures start going in from 2pm.

Superintendent Nick Aldworth, the Met’s spokesperson for NYE, said: “New Year’s Eve is a celebratory time for people, and we have been working hard with the organisers and event security team to ensure it’s a safe and enjoyable evening.

“The policing plan has been developed and reviewed following the tragic incidents that have occurred through the year. Whilst there is no specific threat to this event, we ask people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to an officer or event staff.

“We will have the right response of officers at the right locations; this will be a mix of overt and covert officers deployed, as well as dogs, and the use of CCTV and automatic number plate recognition.

“People can expect to see armed officers in the area, and we will be using vehicle barriers across the event area.

“Security is paramount for us, and so we ask for patience and co-operation when getting through the check and search points.

“We would also ask people coming to plan their journey, wrap up warm and pre-arrange a meeting point should they become separated from each other.

“The operation will include those celebrating on boats in the River Thames, a lot of work has been undertaken by colleagues in the Marine Policing Unit to ensure the safety of those partying on the boats, working alongside Ports of London Authority and RNLI.”

For more information to plan your night please visit: www.london.gov.uk and www.tfl.gov.uk

Tips to help you enjoy your New Year’s Eve:

- If you don’t have a ticket, advice is to watch the coverage on television.

- Most bars and clubs are ticket only or you need to book in advance.

- If you’re going to be outside for the fireworks make sure you wrap up warm as there is likely to be lots of waiting around.

- Travel around town by public transport, if you drive into town during the day you won’t be able to drive home once road closures have been put in place.

- If you’re travelling by public transport, plan your journey and check the times of your last bus, tube or train. Visit www.tfl.gov.uk for travel information.

- There is a huge demand for public transport at certain points in the evening. After midnight you may have to wait some time before getting on the tube or train so be prepared to queue.

- Criminals use the cover of crowds to commit crime - keep a close eye on all your belongings and only carry the essentials.