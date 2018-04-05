VIDEO: Mermaid skeleton spoof

Mature student Lizzi Mills has ‘discovered’ a mermaid skeleton on Worthing beach.
A video she produced shows the ‘found footage’ of her April Fool’s style adventure.
Lizzi, who is studying for a degree in photography at Northbrook MET, explained: “I have recently returned to university and I have been assigned a project to undertake a fake photoshoot – think Fortean Times or National Enquirer.
“I created a mermaid skeleton to photograph at Worthing beach to submit as part of my project. I thought it would make a good a spoof article relating to April Fool’s Day.”
In her brilliant spoof video, she describes finding the skeleton on the shingle while walking her dog on the beach.