VIDEO: Mermaid skeleton spoof

Mature student Lizzi Mills has ‘discovered’ a mermaid skeleton on Worthing beach.

A video she produced shows the ‘found footage’ of her April Fool’s style adventure.

The mermaid skeleton 'find' on Worthing beach. Picture: Lizzi Mills

Lizzi, who is studying for a degree in photography at Northbrook MET, explained: “I have recently returned to university and I have been assigned a project to undertake a fake photoshoot – think Fortean Times or National Enquirer.

“I created a mermaid skeleton to photograph at Worthing beach to submit as part of my project. I thought it would make a good a spoof article relating to April Fool’s Day.”

In her brilliant spoof video, she describes finding the skeleton on the shingle while walking her dog on the beach.