On this day in 2010: Snowfall covers Worthing in January big freeze

Chatsmore Catholic High School,Downsbrook Middle School, Oak Grove College and Vale First and Middle School were closed completely, while Durrington High School and Davison High School opened mid-morning .
View more
This time ten years ago Worthing was covered in a blanket of snow that led to school closures across the area and chaos on the roads.
Chatsmore Catholic High School,Downsbrook Middle School, Oak Grove College and Vale First and Middle School were closed completely, while Durrington High School and Davison High School opened mid-morning .