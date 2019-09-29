One dead and two seriously injured following A27 collision

One person has died and two people have been seriously injured following a collision on the A27 last night.

Sussex Police are investigating a serious collision on the A27 Eastbound between Fontwell and Tangmere.

A white Seat Leon collided with a tree around 11.30pm on Saturday (September 28).

The driver and a passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital. A second passenger of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries into identifying next of kin are ongoing.

The road remained closed until just before 10.10am on Sunday (September 29).

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Belford.