Abuse aimed at Worthing Love Island contestant Amy Hart is social media at its very worst

From: Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent

In last week’s Herald (October 31), Ian Hart wrote about a series of abusive messages that his daughter Amy had received on social media since appearing on the television programme Love Island.

Read Ian’s column here.

As Amy had been advised by ITV to let them know if she received any such posts, she did exactly that, only to be told that they didn’t break the social media site’s community guidelines.

This response was met by Ian questioning whether he could go into his local pub and say the same things to the lady behind the bar and, if not, why should social media be any different?

Well, Ian, the main reason Amy got verbally abused was due to the indisputable fact that the individuals involved were total cowards; they knew that if they had posted their vile comments using their real names you would have come down on them like a ton of bricks.

Instead, they hid behind fictitious user names, ones that totally obscured their actual identities.

Also, you have to remember that huge swathes of social media are anything but social; what Amy was subjected to was anti-social at its very worst.

Thank you for bringing to our attention this blight of online bullying that is sweeping through the UK, having such a devastating effect on some many lives and yet, seemingly, being ignored by those who could bring it under control.