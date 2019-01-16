Brexit: Elected officials have let everyone down

From the moment Nigel Farage announced this was ‘Great Britain’s Independence Day’, could anyone have ever imagined the farce the Brexit vote has produced?

Right from the almost immediate resignation of David Cameron to Theresa May’s historic 230 majority defeat in Parliament on Tuesday evening.

Whichever way you voted in 2016, and I’ve never made any secret of how I did, the majority of the voters in this country chose to leave the EU. It was a democratic decision, and everyone should have respected the result and got on with getting the best deal for this country to leave the European Union.

Instead, the elected officials of this country have let every person down, regardless of how they voted in the referendum or which political party they support. Unless we get the biggest U-turn since Starsky and Hutch were on our screens, this whole saga will go down in history as one of the great betrayals of the British people.

Where do we go from here? Mrs May now faces a vote of confidence in Parliament. Bizarrely, a great number of people who didn’t believe in her 24 hours before were quick to come out saying they would support her and, in the process, save her job for the time being – and possibly, in many cases, save their own parliamentary seats as there wouldn’t be a snap general election.

So where do we go from here? A ‘no deal’ Brexit now seems the only viable option – to negotiate anything else in 71 days seems unlikely. The ‘project fear’ faction can predict chaos and meltdown, but frankly do we believe anything any of them say any more?

Aside from the British people, the other real victim in all this mess is Theresa May. She was left to deal with this by David Cameron and you wonder how much worse this situation would be had it not been for the personal strength and resolve of the Prime Minister. One thing is for sure: Mrs May and the people of this country deserve better.

