Well, I can put you out of your misery by sharing mine – we got it. My son tested positive, and then so did I. So, that was all four of us hit to make it a literal full house of Covid.

My husband felt pretty ropey during his isolation period, and I must say I’ve felt better, but we’ve managed. The children didn’t seem to have any symptoms worse than a cold and a mild cough. And while it is a real pain being in back-to-back isolations for 2,000 days (I may be exaggerating just a little), I am acutely aware it could have been so much worse.

Both my children are now almost at the end of their isolation period, and it hasn’t been as bad as I feared.

Painting and baking in one day? I must have been in a very generous mood!

On the down side, I have had to let them do crafts to keep them entertained and, if you know me, you know I really hate craft-type activities. There’s been cutting and sticking, there’s been painting, but worst of all, there’s been Play Doh. I just don’t get the appeal. It gets under your fingernails and in your hair. It gets all over the floor and you’ll be finding it stuck to your socks for weeks. It takes ages to clear away. It always, always ends up as a beige or grey sludge, despite your constant pleading for them not to mix the colours. But they bloomin’ love it. One of my strongest beliefs in life is that anybody who buys your children Play Doh as a gift must really, really hate you (just a little FYI for you there!).

But, on the plus side, I’ve actually quite enjoyed having them at home (home learning aside – I’m still unclear on how to easily order fractions with different numerators and denominators). When you know it’s only for ten days, and not for a seemingly endless lockdown, it’s actually really nice.

One of the things I did enjoy about 2020 was reminding myself it’s good to slow down the pace of life occasionally. and that, sometimes, it’s okay just to stay home and watch movies with them. I just need to remind myself of this more often when I’m gallivanting around the Sussex countryside!