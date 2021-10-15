Covid travel delays and cancellations are here for the long haul | Ian Hart

A word of advice: be prepared for a song and dance with the airlines, with flight cancellations and changes.

There’s no way of dressing it up, we need to get used to it because Covid will be with us for many years to come.

Thankfully the mortality rate will be minimal compared to what we saw at the peak, but I’m sure people will still be testing positive in 2031 and beyond.

A plane takes off from Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

At the moment, a trip abroad isn’t a simple as it was prior to March 2020.

There are any number of hoops to jump through before you actually get to your destination, and in fact even when you return to ‘Sunny’ Worthing.

I’m extremely lucky in the fact that the Commander-In-Chief (Mrs Hart, to the uninitiated) deals with that part of such trips.

After much form-filling I returned home, a day later than planned due to flight cancellations.

But she stayed on, and the return journey was equally fraught with forms and, of course, the obligatory PCR test when you get back home.

There’s no way of dressing it up, it is a huge inconvenience but, unfortunately, one we are going to have to get used to for the immediate future if we want to go on holiday.

Anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, best look away now: it is not a hoax, Covid-19 is a reality and it’s not going away any time soon.