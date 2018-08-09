Drivers need to be more respectful to other motorists

Apparently, a legal loophole means you can park on anyone’s driveway and there’s little the owner can do about it. But you just wouldn’t do it, would you?

It’s all down to driving etiquette, good manners, unwritten rules of the road – whatever you want to call it.

Has driving etiquette slipped in the past 30 years?

But like good manners, are driving etiquette and standards unfortunately slipping in the 21st century?

Speaking from professional experience, I first drove a hearse in November 1987, and regretfully I have to say that a number of drivers are less respectful to funeral vehicles than motorists were 30 or so years ago.

Something as simple as giving way, or not as the case may be, can mean so much more to a grieving family as they make the journey to their respective service.

Don’t get me wrong, this is certainly not a generalisation.

The overwhelming majority of local drivers are extremely respectful to all the vehicles from the local funeral companies, but it only takes the thoughtless action of one individual that can create undue extra stress.

We do appear to live in a society where a number of people strive to get where they are going in the quickest possible time, regardless of any impact it might have on others.

Life is fast, that’s part and parcel of the 21st century, but consideration for others has been part of the fabric of this country for centuries.

So if, as a result of reading this column, just one person now gives way to funeral cars at the Durrington Cemetery roundabout, then it’s one of life’s little steps forward.

