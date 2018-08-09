Fantastic total raised at Adur Recreation Ground car boot sale

August is always a busy time for Rotary clubs and our car boot sale at Adur Recreation Ground on Saturday proved to be a time for a stalwart band of Worthing Rotarians to set up, steward and clear up a fantastic event.

The resulting profit of just more than £888 proved a very worthwhile fundraiser.

Our bank holiday carnival, which takes place in Steyne Gardens on Sunday, August 26, and Monday, August 27, will be one of our biggest events when we raise funds for the very many local needs which we support regularly.

Bring your pennies (and pounds!) and we hope to see you for a fun-packed two days.

---

---

It has been very rewarding to look back over the past year and to see just how many amazing causes we have been able to help with donations, including Canine Partners, the National Autistic Society, families in debt or in need of household goods, refugee families, youngsters volunteering to work abroad, Superstar Arts, Little Laurels Nursery, Worthing Rugby Club girls section for their tour, new T-shirts for the Youth Council, training for Forest School for Lyndhurst School staff, Abbeyfield Ferring Society, Worthing Churches Homeless Projects and Worthing Foodbank.

We are looking forward to helping many more very worthwhile projects and individuals over the next year but this can only be achieved through the generous donations that we hope to receive through events such as the bank holiday carnival.

Come and enjoy yourselves and know that by giving your loose change you are playing an important part in helping others less fortunate.

If you’d like to join our Rotary Club to find out more about how you can help make a difference in our community do call us and arrange to come along to one of our Monday meetings. We would love to welcome you.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

