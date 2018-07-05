Findon Valley Dog Show a real community event

Geoff Raynsford is part of Worthing’s sporting folklore, having captained Worthing Football Club in their epic FA Cup cup run of 1982/83, but his latest project sees him involved with the upcoming Findon Valley Fun Dog Show, which takes place on Sunday at The Gallops.

Now in its third year, Geoff and his hardworking committee have once put together a superb event with a real community feel.

The classes include best puppy, most handsome dog, best veteran, best child handler, best rescue dog, best six legs and, naturally, the overall best in show.

Whilst the world-famous Crufts is very much the pinnacle of the dog show world, Sunday’s event will be exactly what it says on the tin – a fun event.

With agility displays, the show ring, the obligatory bouncy castle and a number of stalls, all proceeds from the event will be donated to Paws Animal Sanctuary and Sussex Pet Rescue, two very deserving causes.

I was privileged last year to compère the event, and I know how much hard work goes into putting it all together.

So, hopefully, the sun will shine on Sunday and last year’s excellent show will be surpassed.

The compère baton passes to my good friend Keith ‘Rolo’ Rowley – fun fact: Rolo and I share the same birthday, although he’s a couple of years older than me – and I know will put his on inimitable mark on the day.

As I said, events like this don’t just happen. Hours of meticulous planning over the weeks and months will hopefully be rewarded by brilliant sunshine.

If you want your dog to take part, registration starts at midday.

And even if you don’t have a dog, I would heartily recommend going up to The Gallops for what will be a great afternoon.

---

Fearless hedgehog joins foxes for dinner and builds beautiful friendship

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.