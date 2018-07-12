First World War soldiers remembered at service in Richebourg

In glorious sunshine at the beginning of the month, our club members went to France to meet Gerard Delahaye, mayor of Richebourg, and schoolchildren and officials from Richebourg, Pas-de-Calais, to follow up their recent visit to Worthing when Mr Delahaye received the award of the Freedom of Worthing from Worthing’s previous mayor Alex Harman.

We did not go to Richebourg just for the good weather, but for two other reasons, which sat together in vivid contrast.

Firstly, we visited the local school to present a set of 16 English dictionaries to the school children as a gift to them from Rotary. An enjoyable, friendly occasion when we were greeted enthusiastically by the school children and staff alike.

Rotarian Terry Herbert said, when presenting the dictionaries, that Rotary was delighted to visit the town again and thanked everyone for their warm welcome. Terry said the club hopes the dictionaries will help the children in their studies.

On the Saturday, club members from Worthing Steyne and West Worthing clubs joined together to attend the service at Richebourg war cemetery to commemorate their annual remembrance of Sussex soldiers killed in the Battle of the Boar’s Head during the First World War.

Later that day we enjoyed the hospitality of the town with a buffet meal and show by the schoolchildren. A splendid occasion.

Now home to Worthing we are moving on with plans with the other two Rotary Clubs in the town to put on this year’s Worthing Carnival during the August bank holiday.

The format includes a carnival fair in Steyne Gardens plus the street procession from Grand Avenue along West Parade and Marine Parade to finish up at the Steyne.

This year’s carnival theme is seaside. The weekend is always good fun, especially when the sun stays shining.

If you have an idea to enter a float or stall, please contact your Rotary Club. We will be pleased to hear from you, or if you would just have a few hours to spare and help us out volunteering on the day to marshal and make the day and the weekend a success.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

