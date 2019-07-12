Whilst I appreciate that most blue badge holders do require them, there are some who do not. The town is awash with cars showing the blue badge.

The reason for my letter is to ask why are they allowed to park on double yellow lines especially near corners?

Double yellow lines

These double yellow lines were put there for a very good reason.

The other day, while I was on the number 700 bus leaving the Dome going towards Brighton, the bus could not get round the corner at The Steyne in one manoeuvre as a car had parked on the corner with its blue badge in full view.

I am sure a fire engine would have had the same difficulty.

Perhaps in certain places in the town, especially all corners, the lines should be painted red – definitely no parking.

Rick Greet

Shelley Road, Worthing

