IAN HART: We all make mistakes and nobody’s perfect

Just to avert any potential for a torchlight procession on the Herald’s Facebook page, from the outset I will state that drink-drinking, which is of course illegal, cannot be condoned in any shape or form.

However, while not being illegal, the act of kicking a man when he’s down is extremely distasteful and, unfortunately, in the past few days we’ve seen the great British tradition in all its ‘finery’.

A well-loved and extremely successful entertainer has found himself in a bad place in the last 12 months or so, once again highlighting that fame and fortune doesn’t guarantee you happiness.

Like many of us, he has his flaws, and unfortunately despite getting some help at present it hasn’t worked and he now clearly needs specialist help. He made a mistake, a huge one, he’s not the first person to, he won’t be the last.

Having been in a bad place myself, I can vouch that at times rational decisions go out of the window. You make mistakes, some trivial and, unfortunately, some not so small.

But what really has annoyed me is the reaction of sections of the national media and members of the public via social media.

I never realised there were so many people who have never made a mistake nor made an error in judgement in their lives.

He’s allegedly broken the law and if found guilty in a court will be punished. He’s not in a good place, and I, like many people, hope he does get back to the top of the his game – but in the healthy condition he deserves.

What he didn’t deserve was all the criticism he received from the ‘holier than thou’ brigade currently occupying the moral high ground.

I only hope that his management team has managed to shield him from most of it, but unfortunately somehow I doubt it.

As I said, I hope he does come back, primarily for him and his family, but also in a small way to silence the critics and detractors.

---

