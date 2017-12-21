IAN HART: Worthing’s looking good, but could we do more?

As Christmas approaches and another year ends, we all sit back, recap on what 2017 brought us all and look forward to the next 12 months.

The Aquarena building is going, soon to be replaced by an iconic building that, despite what many of its detractors say, will help put Worthing on the map.

Town centre footfall continues to rise despite the loss of a couple go high profile shops.

The redevelopment of the Montague Centre – previously a white elephant to rival Teville Gate and the Guildbourne Centre, in my eyes – continues.

So, all in all, glass half-full rather than half-empty? Well, possibly not...

This morning. Worthing will wake up with a food bank, a number of local children – according to government statistics – living in poverty and adults forced to sleep rough in the height of winter.

Should we really expect that almost 20 years into the 21st century? The answer should have been a resounding ‘no’, however sadly it’s not the case.

At Christmas, much is made of ‘goodwill to all men’, but that should apply to all 365 days, not just December, surely?

As individuals could we all do a bit more? I don’t doubt it. Can we? Hopefully, yes.

If this last year or so has taught me anything, it is that we are only here once. It may be a cliché, but when you get to a certain age and have a number of life experiences, like losing a parent, it is actually far more satisfying to look back at what you’ve put in, rather than taken out.

And speaking to many of my generation, I’m not alone in this thought process.

At schools, Cubs, Brownies and so on, children are taught about thinking about others. That should apply to all of us, adults and children alike.

Personally, I hope in 2018 to work with Broadwater Cricket Club, the BCA and Worthing Borough Council in moving closer to the realisation of building the community centre/cricket pavilion on the green that Broadwater has been crying out for for decades.

A facility not just for the cricket club or the community association, but for everyone from all backgrounds to benefit from.

And on that note, I just need to thank you all for reading these columns every week and wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.