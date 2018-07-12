Keep your moped safe from thieves with these tips

Moped thefts are on the rise in Adur and Worthing, so Sussex Police has issued the following guidelines to reduce the likelihood of this happening.

Use a chain lock through the back wheel rather than the front wheel, which can easily be removed.

Where possible, secure your bike, with the lock off the ground, to an immovable object such as a ground anchor, railings or lamp post, which will also stop thieves from simply picking the whole bike up.

If these options are not available, always try to thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel if the design allows it.

Using a disc lock helps to secure the front brake disc so as physically to stop it from being wheeled away. Use a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.

Store your moped in your garage, if possible. If you do not have a garage, always try to park in safe areas where there are lots of passers-by who may notice if anyone is tampering with your vehicle.

Unfortunately, security measures cannot guarantee your bike will not be stolen, but by using multiple security measures you can make it harder and less attractive for thieves.

If you see someone acting suspiciously around vehicles, dial 999.

Meanwhile, Action Fraud has issued a warning to watch out for fake text messages which purport to be from Argos and claim that you are owed a refund.

The link in the messages leads to phishing websites designed to steal your personal information, as well as payment details.

Action Fraud advises its readers always to question unsolicited requests for their personal or financial information in case it is a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.

The Town Central Neighbourhood Police meeting will take place next Thursday, July 19, at the Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens, at 6.30pm.

• For more information about the Worthing & Adur Neighbourhood Watch Associations click here.

Action Fraud warns against fake Argos refund texts

