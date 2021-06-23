Location of proposed improvements to the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Our website can be found here.

By visiting this website, you can view the proposals, maps, technical drawings and provide your feedback via the online questionnaire.

You will be able to access this website and provide feedback until midnight on July 25, 2021.

The A259 is a major road along the south coast of England connecting Havant and Chichester to the west, and Eastbourne in the east.

It is a strategically important east-west route which provides an alternative and critical diversionary route for the A27, which often is heavily congested during peak times at the Chichester and Arundel bottlenecks.

The planned residential and employment developments in Arun will put further pressure on the A259, particularly along the section between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Over the past year we have been developing proposals to help ease congestion, make journeys safer and more reliable for this section. We want to know your views on our proposals.

All feedback received as part of this consultation will be fed into the next stage of the scheme design once we have central government’s approval to proceed.

If you require this information in an alternative format, please contact us on 01243 642105 or via email on [email protected]

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and have an NGT texting app installed on your computer, laptop or smartphone, you can contact us on 018001 01243 642105.