Digital parking permits in Worthing ‘creating a bit of a headache’ – reader’s letter

Montague Centre car park, Liverpool Road, Worthing. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2110031

I received a letter this week from the council regarding parking permits and visitor parking permits in Worthing.

The physical paper permits are being phased out and replaced by virtual digital permits and the Parking shop in Chapel Road is being closed down.

I can see that digital permits for annual parking permits may be okay.

There is a phone number for those without internet access. But I do question the ease of use and practicality of digital visitor permits. Currently I can give a friend, relative or workman a paper visitor permit and they can use that whenever they come to visit me.

With the new digital permit I must go online and input the details, presumably registration number of the vehicle and time and date of the visit.

What happens if I am not in? What about the friend who comes to feed my cat while I am on holiday, or the gardener coming to mow my lawn?

I also wonder, from the parking wardens’ point of view, how do they confirm the validity and legality of any parked car?

At present they only have to look at the printed permit displayed on the windscreen. Will they in future have to enter the details of every parked car as they walk down the road to check that they have a relevant permit?