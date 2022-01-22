Should there be a Sussex political party?
Writes Ian Steedman, of St George’s Road, Worthing
About 20 years ago I toyed with the idea of setting up a political party for Sussex, which I called Sussex First.
I still use that title for anything I do for the county. I was, however, very busy at work (Southern Water) and so the idea fell by the way side and then I started my suggestion for us to have a Sussex Day – which is now well known.
My thoughts of a Sussex political party would have been for Sussex issues and members would have been pitted against the main political parties.
In a way I think it would have been similar to the Scottish political party which, as you know, has become very popular in Scotland.
I would like to see Sussex move away a little from this country as people of Sussex are independently minded but I suspect that is a long way off.
In the meantime we could continue to do our best for our historic county and I’ll use a bit of President Kennedy’s 1960 speech: “Ask not what Sussex can do for you but ask what you can do for Sussex.”