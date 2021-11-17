Why is booking a booster jab in Worthing so difficult?

Booster jabs are difficult to book in Worthing, says one reader. Photograph: Pixabay

I just watched a report on South Today regarding access to booster jabs.

It would seem that my experience locally is similar to that of those people in Dorset.

When I eventually received notice to apply for my vaccination, I went online to book and was offered a choice of Brighton, Chichester, Horsham or Midhurst.

None of which were particularly convenient so I rang the ‘helpline’ where I was offered the same choice.

I picked Brighton – bad choice, the local signage was virtually non-existent both on the streets and within Churchill Square.

We wound up paying £4.50 to park – poor directions to the free spaces.

Once we found the venue the staff were helpful and efficient. The journey home took longer than a return trip to Chichester.