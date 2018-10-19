Neighbourhood Watch and Co-op Insurance report suggests more can be done to create close-knit communities

A recent report produced by Neighbourhood Watch and its sponsor Co-op Insurance showed that 54 per cent of UK homeowners know most of their neighbours by name and 29 per cent of homeowners would trust their neighbours with a key to their home.

The joint report, A Neighbourly Nation: Through the Keyhole, also reveals that all is not quiet on the home front. Although 98 per cent of people consider themselves good neighbours, with 30 per cent saying they get on better with neighbours now than they did five years ago, 45 per cent have had a disagreement with their neighbours.

The study shows homeowners and renters approaching neighbourly disputes differently, with 16 per cent of homeowners admitting to complaining to their neighbour, twice as much as renters. More than a quarter of UK homeowners and renters have had a party and played loud music after 11pm, with common causes of neighbourly disputes including noise (ten per cent), parking (nine per cent), music (eight per cent) and barking dogs (eight per cent).

While communities are looking out for each other by doing the day-to-day things, the report suggests that more can be done to strengthen meaningful relationships that form the foundations of a close-knit community.

Only 15 per cent of people have invited their neighbours over to their home and 24 per cent think they are good neighbours because they keep themselves to themselves.

Traits of a good neighbour were most popularly identified as looking out for each other, for example keeping an eye on the house, being sociable, friendly and helpful in a practical way, and being kind, caring and respectful – more specifically thinking about the impact of their behaviour on neighbours.

Don’t forget the annual general meeting of the Worthing Neighbourhood Watch Association on Wednesday at the Alan Fletcher Hall, Offington Methodist Church at 7pm. If you are coming by car, please use the Broomfield Avenue access.

• For more information about the Worthing & Adur Neighbourhood Watch Associations click here.

