Proposals in pipeline for former Shoreham residential home

Over the past ten years or so Shoreham has gradually been transformed and is now at risk of becoming a victim of its own success as more people look to move into this once quiet and largely bypassed town.

One thing that hasn’t changed however is the eyesore in Pond Road that is the former Burrscroft Residential Home, empty and unloved for some 11 years now.

I am regularly approached by constituents wondering why nothing is happening to it and there have been several false dawns about a refurbishment of the GP surgery triggering a redevelopment of the whole site, which I have been involved in.

At last that prospect has moved a step forward and I brought together a roundtable of all the interested parties at the Shoreham Centre earlier this week to plan a way forward.

It is never easy when dealing with the NHS as it has so many different branches with an interest but with NHS England, NHS Property, the CCG and the GPs represented I covered as many bases as possible. I was joined by the leader of West Sussex County Council, Kevin Boram, councillors and officers from county and district, and the Rector of St Mary’s for good measure.

I am really pleased with the consensus to move things on and I am delighted Kevin Boram will be heading up a project management taskforce to scope out proposals, so watch this space.

On Friday it was wellies at the ready when I joined Sompting parish councillors, Environment Agency staff and other environmentalists for a site visit to see the plans for Broadwater Brooks, in the gap between Sompting and East Worthing.

The Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust has just received funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to undertake a project to move the course of the Broadwater Brook from underground (under Deacon Way Industrial Estate and Decoy Farm landfill) and put it through the land at Sompting Brooks.

The site will then be open to the public for the first time and involve large amounts of community engagement, raising awareness of environmental issues and aiming to inspire people to connect with greenspace and nature.

On Tuesday I presented a petition to Parliament on behalf of parents and supporters of the excellent Boundstone Nursery urging the government to renew the additional funding received by maintained nurseries when the current scheme comes to an end next year.

I was able to raise the future of the nursery in a debate last week and I was pleased to receive the support of the Education Minister involved.

