Reporting crimes to Sussex Police is essential

The 7.8 per cent increase in the Sussex Police precept agreed in February last year will enable a 33 per cent increase in police numbers and aid three main objectives, to keep communities safe and feeling safe, to identify and protect vulnerable people, and to prevent and respond to harm.

Outlining the changes in the Sussex Police 2018-2022 Transformation Strategy at the Town Central Neighbourhood Police Meeting last Thursday evening, Inspector Allan Lowe said that 600 officers would be replaced over the period of the strategy by 800 new recruits.

Police rely on the public reporting crimes

Although Sussex Police still needs to save a further £3million, the precept increase, together with the release of reserves of £17million, will allow them to strengthen policing and enable them to co-ordinate more effectively with other police forces, national agencies and other partners, especially when it comes to combating national threats such as terrorism.

This will be accompanied by investment in technology and digital tools, which will be key to countering cyber crime.

Inspector Lowe reported that thefts in general had fallen by 12 per cent and anti-social behaviour by 6.3 per cent but there had been 53 burglaries at town centre shops and restaurant over the past six months.

These offences most frequently take place on Thursdays and crowbars are being used to force doors open. Vehicle crime is also up by 29.6 per cent, this often consisting of theft from insecure vehicles.

The county line networks continue to proliferate and those identified as being vulnerable to drug dealers are under constant watch.

Drugs warrants are also being executed and this can be a very dangerous business. Inspector Lowe said that the police needed to be as visible as possible, though Worthing is a relatively safe area.

Reporting to the police is essential if intelligence is to be built up – they depend on this in order to focus their activities, and cannot provide an effective service otherwise.

• For more information about the Worthing & Adur Neighbourhood Watch Associations click here.

