Rotary makes a mark for World Polio Day

This week, October 24 was a special day for Rotary. It was World Polio Day.

Eradicating polio is an ongoing project for Rotary. It’s a worldwide task and, in partnership with Bill Gates, Rotary is having continuing success in defeating polio. Fighting polio has moved a long way to now taking a simple anti-polio liquid drop.

Clubs around the country mark Polio Day in various ways. Our club marked it by planting out a supply of purple crocus bulbs. Purple is the special colour Rotary chose to signify the Polio project. We planted out at the Rotary Recreation Ground, Brighton Road at 2pm on Wednesday.

Thank you for the support of Roundstone Garden Centre and Ferring Nurseries for their donations of the purple crocus bulbs. We think they will make quite a show for next spring.

We were at the small copse half way up the recreation ground. We planted that out a few years ago with shrubs and some trees; so, we took some time clearing that up for autumn. We had a park ranger with us to be sure we did everything properly. It was nice to meet some passers-by and dog walkers too. Good to say hello.

|Also in the news - gridlock in Worthing is set to last until the weekend as emergency gas repairs continue; a Lancing man has been arrested after a fatal collision on the A27 in Arundel which killed a man from Worthing; and Pets at Home is offering free pet care workshops for children throughout half term|

If you would like to donate towards the End Polio Now project, please let us know. If you have a project we might help you with, come and have a chat with us.

Our club now meets each week at various places in the local area. Please contact us on the number below about our next meeting. We’ll be pleased to see you and we may be able to help with something

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.