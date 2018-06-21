ROTARY ROUND-UP: Be there and be a part of it

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

Volunteers’ Week ran this month. You might have missed it, it ended on June 12.

Events are always a big part of Volunteers’ Week. There were more than 750 events taking place in Volunteers’ Week last year.

More than 21 million people volunteer in the UK at least once a year and this contributes greatly to the UK economy, showing how we can all make a big difference to individuals and communities every day. These big numbers are a big contribution.

Since the campaign started back in 1984 people have always been creative with how they’ve celebrated the week and with their activities at other times through the year.

Rotary is the biggest service community around the world. A global network of 1.2 million Rotarians share their skills and time in their communities to make a difference and produce successful projects and events.

Last year, Rotarians volunteered 24.3 million hours on 30,000 community projects,each making its own unique impact.

We are tackling some big issues, locally and elsewhere from health to homelessness and from beating polio to supporting peace. Big and small objectives need big efforts and support.

We can all make a difference to individuals and in our communities. Our club teams up with local groups on lots of things, for example recent beach-clean events, our afternoon tea parties for those who may otherwise be lonely, involving youngsters in special events as musicians, chefs, technologists, writers, our sports events for the disabled and even our car boot sales to raise money to work with and support other charities.

You will also see us with the other two clubs in Worthing at this year’s Worthing Rotary Carnival on August Bank Holiday.

This can be the showcase for your organisation to let the town know more about you, with a float in the procession, or a stand on The Steyne or along the promenade, or to raise donations to help local organisations and charities.

We will be pleased to have you with us. There is more information on the website www.worthingcarnival.co.uk or contact one of the clubs on the contact numbers below.

If you would like to volunteer and do something in our area, Rotary may be for you at any age and at any time you have available to help. Or is there a project, idea or activity you think we can help support your group, contact Rotary and let’s talk about what we can do. Give us a try.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.