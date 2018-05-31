ROTARY ROUND-UP: Congratulations for continuing links

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

Regular readers of the Worthing Herald will have seen the recent articles about a group of school students and councillors from Richebourg, France, visiting Worthing as guests of pupils and staff of Chatsmore High School in Goring and of Worthing Council, to mark the continuing links with Richebourg and to commemorate the First World War Battle of the Boar’s Head in France.

Our congratulations to Julian Morgan, assistant head teacher and director of eLearning, and all the students who were part of the project to mark the battle, designing the impressive coloured window panel now on display on Worthing Pier, and to councillor Alex Harman in his previous capacity as town mayor in hosting the civic ceremony and presenting the Freedom of Worthing to Richebourg, further strengthening the links with them.

In recent years, a group of members from our club has joined the commemoration service held each year in France to mark the battle, when so many soldiers from the Sussex Regiment lost their lives.

We will be going again next month, for what may be the last occasion that Richebourg will have an annual service as the centenary of the end of the First World War is reached. So, this year’s award for the Freedom of Worthing is especially noteworthy.

Our club was delighted to be able to be a small part in the occasion by donating to the engraved glasses offered to our French visitors to mark the event. I visited the school earlier this month to make our club’s donation.

Our Rotary Club makes donations each year to various organisations to support them and mark their projects in activities relating to the community, involving young people and international relations.

We will be making other awards locally as our Rotary Year comes to an end in July.

In the meantime, having organised great weather for the recent Three Forts Challenge marathon along the South Downs and fielded marshals along the route again this year, and our visit to France next month, we are planning with the other two Rotary Clubs in Worthing for the Worthing Rotary Carnival on August Bank Holiday.

This year will be a two-day event on the theme of seaside, with a procession along the seafront on Bank Holiday Monday.

If your club, society or organisation would like to be part of it either with a stall on Steyne Gardens or as part of the procession, let us know. We are always pleased to see you.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.