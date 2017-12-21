ROTARY ROUND-UP: Help us improve the world

This week, Gerald Illsley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

Happy Christmas everyone from us at Rotary Worthing Steyne and the other two Rotary Clubs in the town.

After a busy Christmas time in Worthing, meeting everyone at the Rotary Christmas trees in Montague Square and Goring Road, then settling his plans to deliver the presents on time, Father Christmas says he’ll be off for a festive rest in the sunshine.

This time it’s the Caribbean, to see what’s going on and where.

Earlier this year we were able, with your help, to send donations to help islanders recover from the destruction of the category five Hurricane Maria.

Many islands were affected and Rotary is still helping out in Dominica and Barbuda.

Closer to home, Rotary was proud to put on this year’s carnival and the Three Forts Challenge.

We hope you managed to get along to both events and enjoyed them. Thank you for your generosity and your donations.

Our End Polio Now campaign got a boost too when the film Breathe, about the remarkable story of polio sufferer Robin Cavendish, came out in cinemas around the country in the autumn.

We’ll be back in 2018 with all sorts of events, including the Rotary Ride in June to raise money to fight prostate cancer, the Global Sight Solutions project to help those around the world suffering with cataracts, and our carnival – with plans to mark its centenary in a couple of years.

As the new year approaches, people make resolutions often to live happier, more meaningful, more productive lives; perhaps this is the time to get a bit more involved with the community and help improve the world on a larger scale, or make new friends or professional connections.

Rotary could help with your projects and we hope one resolution is that you will tell us about those plans and what you want from your local Rotary club.

Please come and see us and let us know or visit www.rotary.org/join

In the meantime, we wish you all a very happy Christmas and best wishes for a happy new year.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.