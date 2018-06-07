ROTARY ROUND-UP: Looking back at a year of events

This week, Kim Woodley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

The Rotary year comes to an end this month and we have been reflecting on the many activities we have organised.

As well as our August bank holiday procession and carnival, which is such an amazingly colourful and spectacular occasion, we had the Christmas tree in town where we collected daily throughout December with singers and bands adding to the Christmas spirit that was shown by many passers-by.

We held a garden party, quiz night, Austerity lunch and car boot sale. These fantastic events raise the much needed funds that we can then use to distribute to the many worthwhile causes in our community as well as abroad.

Some of the local charities we have helped during the year include Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, the Food Bank, Superstar Arts, Canine Partners, the girls section of Worthing Rugby Club.

We sponsor many youngsters travelling abroad to work on a variety of projects involving teaching, building hospitals and schools or working with the homeless.

Internationally we have sent donations to Virtual Doctors, Eyesee and the Salvation Army international section.

While fundraising is our main aim we are also committed to organising activities that enhance the life of Worthing residents and our Youth Speaks competition last November saw competitors from our local senior schools delivering extremely competent speeches, with the winners from the intermediate and senior sections going through to the area final and the Sir Robert Woodard Academy progressed on to the South East finals.

A new event, the Young Writer competition, brought in 51 entries who had to compose a story entitled ‘From a different perspective’. Not an easy title but we had some wonderfully imaginative writing. Our Hobbies and Leisure Exhibition saw around 800 visitors coming to find out about the local clubs and activities that are available to all ages. We are also involved in marshalling and helping at events such as the children’s parade and the Three Forts Challenge.

Rotarians have fun and it would be great to see you at our events or to join Rotarians in making a difference to the lives of others, both locally and internationally, call us and arrange to come along to one of our meetings. We would love to welcome you.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

