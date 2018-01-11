ROTARY ROUND-UP: Thanks for generous donations

This week, Kim Woodley, from the Rotary Club of Worthing, gives an update on the latest and future goings-on.

Worthing Rotary Club wants to say a huge thank you to the very generous public who so kindly donated to our Christmas collections at the Tree of Goodwill in Montague Place.

The final total from our bucket collections is £4,589 and with a wonderful donation of £2,000 this means we raised £6,589, which will be used for the many worthwhile local charities and individuals who have particular needs.

We would also like to say how very grateful we are to the many sponsors who supported us in raising this money.

Their help enabled us to pay for the costs of setting up the tree: Christmas lights, decorations, posters and advertising.

We now look forward to our next big event which is the Hobbies and Leisure Exhibition at the Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, BN14 9HS, on Saturday, March 3, from 10am until 4pm.

The exhibition will have many stalls and displays featuring local clubs, organisations with activities ranging from running and walking clubs to drama clubs, photographic clubs, sewing and knitting groups.

Admission is free and any group wishing to have a stand at the event is invited to call Marlene on 07715 720363, email her at: {mailto: marlenebutler22@gmail.com|marlenebutler22@gmail.com|email} or send a message through our Facebook page.

Each table costs £17 with an extra table for just £13.

This event is a great opportunity to promote what you do and to encourage others to join you.

We look forward to seeing you there.

You are also very welcome to join our weekly Rotary meeting on Monday lunchtimes.

Give us a call and come and hear about the many activities that we are involved with around the town and local area.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.