Share Sussex crime information to 10,000 people in new Facebook group

The Neighbourhood Alert messaging system, which enables our members to receive messages sent by the police and approved administrators, has been reinforced on social media by Sussex Crimewatch.

Sussex Crimewatch was created on Facebook some three months ago to provide and share information on local crimes to a much larger community to aid recovery of stolen goods and lost or stolen pets.

Sussex Crimewatch is a new Facebook group

Missing and wanted persons are also reported, but relies entirely on the ability of its members share information posted with their own groups as quickly as possible.

The site already has more than 11,400 members and enables many instances of low-level crime to be reported which would not ordinarily be made known, although it does have a working relationship with the police, to whom details of more serious criminal activity are forwarded.

It has already proved effective, particularly in rural areas, and at least one gang of young offenders has been identified in this way with the aid of the photographic evidence posted.

Tips for using the site include:

Provide details of nature of the offence and where it was committed.

Provide the crime number of this has been obtained.

Remember that posts can be adjusted by editing.

Ensure that you are not duplicating a post.

If you are sharing another person’s post, please invite them to join.

Never post the names of suspects on this or any other public forum, but report your suspicions directly to the police.

Keep information relevant to the topic and avoid the use of small talk.

Only ever use polite language.

Remember that bullying, vigilante suggestions and negativity towards the police are not allowed, and that politics must be left at the door.

The next Town Central Neighbourhood Police meeting takes place at 6.30pm next Thursday at the Ardington Hotel in Steyne Gardens.

• For more information about the Worthing & Adur Neighbourhood Watch Associations click here.

