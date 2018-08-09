St Barnabas’ schools project teaches children about hospice care

Have you heard about the St B’s schools project? Schoolchildren from local primary schools have been visiting St Barnabas House over the last few months as part of a pioneering project to learn about hospice care.

The project enables schoolchildren aged nine to ten to explore concepts of life, death, dying and bereavement and introduces them to hospice care in a safe and non-threatening environment.

Children visit St Barnabas House once a week for a three-week period and are paired with a patient who they get to know and participate in creative activities with.

---

---

The course includes a tour of the hospice and children have the chance to meet staff from various different departments across the charity. Learning takes place through discussions, stories and creative exercises.

The project addresses national curriculum requirements such as health and wellbeing, relationships, living in the wider world, resilience, loss and transition. It also explores emotions such as loss and bereavement.

To find out more about the project, visit www.stbh.org.uk/schools-project, email Marcelle.Palmer@stbh.org.uk or call 01903 706357.

We were delighted to welcome a group of Harley Davidson riders back to the hospice recently. The Hogsback Chapter were visiting St Barnabas House for the fifth year running.

As in previous years it was a fantastic occasion for all involved, and some of our patients, as well as volunteers and staff, were offered the once in a lifetime opportunity to go for a ride on one of the bikes or trikes.

Thank you to the Hogsback Chapter for taking the time out to visit.

---

