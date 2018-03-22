ST BARNABAS: Spring Appeal aims to increase patient comfort at the hospice

If you are one of our regular supporters, lottery players, or have donated to one of our appeals in the past you should have received our St Barnabas House Spring Appeal last week.

This year’s appeal is a ‘patient comfort appeal’ as we ask for the support of our local community in order to help us to buy new beds and pressure-relieving mattresses for the patients staying at our in-patient unit.

The appeal letter is from our ward sister Sam Bennett who explains that ten of the beds at the hospice are more than 15 years old now and desperately need replacing.

We have 20 beds in total in our in-patient unit.

Each bed is a combination of a motorised bed frame and pressure-relieving mattress.

In addition to the beds, we also need new mattresses, including a double mattress for when couples want to be together.

A few times each year we are asked to provide a double bed for a patient’s room, often following a marriage where the ceremony has been held here at the hospice.

The appeal also contains a letter from one of our patients, Diana, who was with us at the beginning of the year and experienced one of the new mattresses.

In her letter, Diana explains the importance of being comfortable when you are unwell.

She also describes the bed as a miraculous contraption and the adjustable mattress as being very comfortable.

To read the appeal in full, or if you would like to make a donation to the appeal, visit www.stbh.org.uk/patient-comfort-appeal

---

