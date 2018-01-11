ST BARNABAS: Take on a new challenge and raise money for St Barnabas House hospice in 2018

It’s a new year and a time when I’m sure many of you who read my weekly column will be considering taking on a new challenge.

Perhaps you want to face your fears by jumping out of a plane, get fitter by running a marathon or doing a trek, or simply have fun and support your local hospice at the same time by taking part in a challenge event.

There are lots of exciting events you can sign up to take part in during 2018 to raise sponsorship for St Barnabas House.

This year we will be holding our 11th annual Night to Remember midnight walk on Saturday, June 30, but we are making some exciting additions which I will be able to tell you more about in due course.

For the second year running we will be holding our Hit the Downs MTB off-road cycling event which proved to be a great success last year as more than 300 cyclists took to the hills.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 6.

This year we are launching our inaugural Snowdon Sunset Trek as we travel west to ascend the highest mountain in England and Wales.

We will set off on Saturday, September 8, and reach the summit as the sun sets.

We have a limited number of places for various running events, including the Brighton Marathon and Brighton Half Marathon, as well as our Spinnaker Tower abseil in April and group skydives in March and October.

Now is a great time to register your place on any of our events, so visit www.stbh.org.uk/events today to avoid missing out!