Star Wars health programme aims to get children to Train Like a Jedi

The summer holidays are soon upon us and with the heatwave conditions we have been experiencing, a new health initiative is being launched to help get young people moving.

The new Change4Life Train Like a Jedi programme uses the excitement of Star Wars and its characters to encourage children to be active this summer.

It is recommended that children do at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day, yet just 23 per cent of boys and 20 per cent of girls aged five to 15 years currently meet this recommendation.

A new survey from Public Health England and Disney found that more than four in five children (82 per cent) would be inspired to move more if they saw their favourite characters being active.

With Star Wars characters ranking as key favourites amongst UK children aged seven to 11, this new programme aims to make physical activity fun and inspire children to move more.

Building a new generation of Resistance recruits, British taekwondo athlete and double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones, alongside a special appearance from BB-8, leads children through a series of Jedi-inspired moves in an exciting new play-along video online – www.nhs.uk/change4life/activities/train-like-a-jedi

Taking inspiration from the traits of iconic Jedi such as Luke Skywalker and Rey, Train like A Jedi helps children learn and master six key skills – technique, strength, stamina, speed, agility and mastery.

The video is designed for children to play along anywhere – either in groups, with their friends, family, or by themselves – and will help children meet the daily recommended physical activity guidelines they need for healthy development and to maintain a healthy weight.

The Train Like A Jedi activity can be done in ten-minute bursts throughout the day.

The sequence of moves has been specially designed to increase children’s heart rates and benefit their health.

In addition to the video, the campaign will include regional events, advertising, social media activity and a free Star Wars themed pack with mini active challenges for the summer holidays. Packs will be made available through primary schools before the summer holidays.

Jade Jones said: “It was great fun to create the Jedi-inspired moves which can be done anytime and anywhere – both at school and home. I hope that through this new programme we can inspire a new generation to move more by showing kids that physical activity can be really fun.”

---

---

