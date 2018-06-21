TIM DREW: Supporting vulnerable victims of fraud

This year’s national Neighbourhood Watch week has been marked by the creation of a new page on the website - www.ourwatch.org.uk/crimes - which contains new and important information on crimes and modern issues that cause such significant harm in our communities.

This page covers information, statistics and practical toolkits that you can share on domestic abuse, serious violence particularly knife crime, vulnerability and loneliness , fraud and scams , and high harm crimes such as modern slavery and child sexual exploitation.

In counties like Sussex, it is the over 65 age group that have proved most vulnerable to online scams. They are deliberately targeted because they may have substantial savings and can often be more trusting.

Sussex Police have responded by developing Operation Signature, the force campaign to identify and support vulnerable victims of fraud within Sussex, and in June last year introduced a banking protocol to help protect and support those most at risk of fraud. Since then, a total of 216 calls have been received from banks, 168 crimes recorded, 11 arrests made and more than £1million of financial loss to victims has been prevented.

The West Sussex Community Safety and Wellbeing Team is asking parents and carers to complete a survey detailing their views and experiences in relation to keeping their children safe online. This includes their concerns about parenting in the digital age, the challenges they have faced and whether they know where to go for help, advice and support. The web link is haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk/communities-public-protection/parent-online-safety.

The next Worthing Neighbourhood Watch crime awareness event takes place on Saturday in South Street between 10am and 4pm and East Worthing Community Panel will meet on Tuesday at 6.30pm at East Worthing Community Centre in Pages Lane.

