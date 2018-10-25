Trading Standards advises people to be wary of cold callers

East Sussex Trading Standards is warning residents to be vigilant about businesses who are cold calling and claiming to offer a home insulation scheme which is supported by East Sussex County Council.

However, it is possible that similar improper approaches are being made in West Sussex as well.

Tim Drew

County councils must not support schemes that involve cold calling, and businesses claiming that they do are misleading residents and may be breaking the law.

Trading Standards advises residents to be very wary of all unsolicited telephone calls, text messages, emails and knocks on the door.

As regards to unsolicited visits to your property, you are advised never to agree to have work done or part with money on your doorstep, and to research the trader (use Checkatrade and/or the West Sussex Buy with Confidence Approved Business Directory) and always get written quotes from at least three traders for any work.

Remember that you have 14 days to cancel any purchase of goods or services over £42 that you make in your home.

For consumer advice, or to report a concern to Trading Standards, contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506.

Also, Your Energy Sussex, which is a local council partnership, can help residents and small and medium-sized businesses to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs.

Meanwhile, a seasonal reminder - if you are planning to celebrate Hallowe’en or Guy Fawkes Night, do remember that burglaries tend to spike around this time of year as the clocks go back, with opportunistic burglars looking for dark, empty homes to raid, so make sure it looks as though your home is occupied when you go out.

