Trump baby balloon shows lack of class and respect

When they come to write the history of the 21st century, American President Donald Trump will feature prominently.

The classic Marmite figure, he’s loved or loathed and his visit to this country has certainly stirred up a hornets’ nest.

Downgraded from an official state visit, President Trump’s arrival today was expected to be greeted by thousands of people demonstrating against the perceived leader of the free world.

Millions of people have laid down their lives for democracy in various conflicts, so I have no problem with people putting their opinions across.

I do think some of it may be misplaced, however.

Whether you like him or not, in the wake of any Brexit deal being finally ratified our trade agreements with the US will be an integral part of this country’s economy.

President Trump is used to demonstrations, including in his own country, so I’m sure whatever protests he encounters in our green and pleasant land will be water off a duck’s back.

However, in life there comes a time when lines are crossed and this is the case with giant balloon depicting an orange-coloured Trump in a nappy, which is expected to fly over Westminster on Friday.

Labour’s London mayor Sadiq Khan has given permission for the balloon to go up, and personally, whilst being a champion of free speech, and at times satire, I think this shows a distinct lack of class and respect by Mr Khan.

He may not like President Trump and he would not be alone, but he’s a guest of this country and should, therefore, be accorded at least some courtesies.

Given the levels of crime in London currently, I would have thought Mr Khan had more pressing matter than scoring political points with a giant balloon.

