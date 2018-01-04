VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Do something amazing in 2018

Happy new year from Volunteer Now! Why not make 2018 the year that you make a difference in your community by giving up a little of your time to volunteer?

Have a look at the roles below and find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Family support volunteer – Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur

Home-Start volunteers visit families with at least one child under-five and offer support to families facing a wide range of issues, such as loneliness and isolation, ill health, depression, bereavement, relationship difficulties, multiple births, special needs, first time parenthood, domestic violence or disability.

Volunteers are someone the family can talk to confidentially – they can play with the children or introduce ideas for activities, be an ‘extra pair of hands’ in everyday situations or accompany them on outings to the park, library or toddler group.

Volunteers can also give information on services and offer reassurance and understanding that bringing up children can be difficult.

Volunteers need to be parents themselves or have had 24-hour parenting experience (as a stepparent, adoptive parent or foster carer).

-

Honorary secretary – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers by providing a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in their care.

The role of the secretary is to support the chairman by ensuring the smooth functioning of the board.

Tasks will include: preparing agendas and circulating them and any supporting papers in good time; minuting the meetings and circulating the draft minutes to all trustees; and checking that trustees and staff have carried out actions agreed at a previous meeting.

The committee meets four times a year on a Sunday afternoon for a maximum of two hours per meeting.

-

My Guide – Guide Dogs

The Guide Dogs charity provides guide dogs and rehabilitation services for blind and partially sighted people to enable them to make the best use of their mobility.

My Guides are trained to guide partially sighted and blind people who are not able to have guide dogs.

They are carefully matched to help their My Guide partner gain the confidence to go into the outside world again and to experience a fuller life.

Volunteers must be 18 years and over, be prepared to have a DBS check and be empathetic to the needs of others.

Volunteers need to be able to give two to three hours per week on a flexible basis once partnered, plus two half days for training.

-

Client support volunteer – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) is a charity providing help and support to the homeless community.

The Littlehampton Community Hub provides a vital service to those that are homeless, vulnerably housed and on a low income in the Litttlehampton area.

It is looking for volunteers to provide support on a one-to-one basis to an individual who attends the community hub.

Support needed will most likely be in the form of attending appointments and meetings with the individual.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk