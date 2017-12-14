VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Find an opportunity to lend a helping hand in the community

Here are just a few of the volunteering opportunities that are available in Littlehampton and the surrounding areas.

If you would like to find a role near you, go to www.do-it.org and search using your postcode.

Driver/helper – Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted (Affiliated to 4Sight)

The Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted aims to bring blind and partially sighted people together for a social afternoon, to stop them feeling isolated at home.

Activities include bingo, quizzes, talks, outings, singing and games.

General helpers/car drivers are needed to collect one or two members, bring them to the club and return them home.

Drivers are requested to use their own vehicle but mileage allowance will be paid.

If you have a clean driving licence and the ability to get on with people (patient with a good sense of humour and willingness to help people) the charity would love to hear from you.

Volunteer shop assistants – St Barnabas House hospice

Volunteering at a charity shop is a very rewarding role.

You will be part of a team, will learn new skills and find an outlet for your creative flair or your passion for fashion!

There are many roles that may suit you: customer service, shop display, sorting and prepping stock, serving at the till, administration, cleaning and more.

If you are an avid bookworm or like to dabble in antiques and collectibles, they would love to utilise your skills!

And while you have fun, you are also helping to raise vital funds for a worthwhile cause.

Disabled sports coach – Enable Me

Uniquely led by people with a variety of disabilities, both physical and hidden, Enable Me delivers educational disability awareness workshops and training sessions designed to promote inclusion and equality to small groups within schools, colleges and workplaces.

The charity is looking to expand its team and invites flexible and reliable disabled people with good inter-personal skills, who would be willing to share their personal experiences, to get in touch.

Enable Me is eager to hear from those experienced in playing any disability sports who have the relevant skills to lead sports-based workshops on the charity’s behalf.

Trustee – Ferring Country Centre

Ferring Country Centre provides meaningful training and work experience for people with learning disabilities.

Its customers develop work and social skills by assisting them with operating a riding therapy unit, which provides riding therapy for approximately 600 children and adults with disabilities per month; a garden centre, cafe, charity shop and animal farm.

It ensures those who attend have an enhanced quality of life; to learn life skills and help achieve their dreams and wishes.

A new trustee is sought to join and complement the competencies, experience and expertise of its current board of trustees.

Trustees are responsible for the overall running and management of the charity and oversee all the major decisions.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk