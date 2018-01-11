VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Make a difference with new year’s resolutions

This new year, why not resolve to make a difference in your community by volunteering some of your spare time.

Charities and organisations always need more people to help them provide much needed services – could you give some time to help? Find more roles at www.do-it.org.

-

Volunteer fundraiser – Safe in Sussex (Worthing Women’s Aid)

Safe in Sussex (Worthing Women’s Aid) provides refuge accommodation for women and their children fleeing domestic abuse.

Refuge workers provide both practical and emotional support to women, and children’s workers deliver one-to-one sessions to the children in refuge.

They facilitate the Freedom Programme in the various locations in the community for women who are in or have been in an abusive relationship.

It provides support and aims to empower women throughout a better understanding of domestic violence, helping them recognise potential future abuses and abusers.

They are seeking an enthusiastic volunteer fundraiser to organise community fundraising events, working alongside the fundraising and marketing manager or independently.

-

‘Chatterbox’ helping a resident to have a voice – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

One of the residents at St Bridget’s in Rustington would like to learn to use his Dynavox communication aid more comprehensively, so he can communicate more easily and give voice to his dreams and feelings.

It is important that everyone is able to express their choices, likes and dislikes.

This person cannot verbalise his thoughts and the communication aid makes it possible, but to use it effectively recognition and understanding of the symbols is required, and a volunteer would be able to assist with this. Training will be given.

-

Honorary secretary and membership secretary – League of Friends, Zachary Merton Community Hospital

The League of Friends at Zachary Merton Community Hospital is looking for an honorary secretary and membership secretary to help with the administration of the organisation.

The honorary secretary will prepare and circulate agendas and take minutes for committee meetings and the AGM, and assist with the preparation of a newsletter four times a year.

The membership secretary role involves the maintenance of up to 120 to 130 membership records, with duties including: receiving new and renewal membership forms, entering details on register, issuing membership cards, banking subscriptions and attending committee meetings.

-

Residents’ social activity/wellbeing – Green Willow Care Home

Green Willow Care Home is a residential care home for the elderly and they are looking for someone to improve the social well-being of their residents.

Activities include chatting, reading (newspaper/book), sharing hobbies and craft activities and gathering information about residents’ social histories.

A great opportunity for a volunteer to gain work or educational experience or for a semi-retired person to remain active in the community.

You can volunteer for as few or as many hours as you would like.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk