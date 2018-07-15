What to do with your unwanted furniture and other homeware

Like most people, you may have things in your home that you are ready to see the back of, be it clothing, shoes, furniture or ornaments that you just have not got round to clearing out.

Guild Care is encouraging you to give your belongings a second life and help raise funds for the charity by dropping off donations to The GreenHouse, Worthing’s only charity superstore where you can get everything under one roof. It offers everything from homeware to value-for-money furniture, electrical goods, sports equipment, clothes, toys, games and much more, as well as having an accessible donation warehouse on site.

The GreenHouse is Worthing's only charity superstore

Linda, manager, said: “You really can get all you need here. It’s especially useful for people who are renting out properties who perhaps don’t want to buy brand new but still want good-quality secondhand furniture and other items. So, landlords in particular should come and check us out.”

The GreenHouse is open seven days a week, 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

The team is appealing for more good-quality donations, so if you have belongings that deserve a new lease of life and would like to help raise money for Guild Care in the process, then drop them off and help make a difference.

The donations warehouse is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4.30pm, with parking available on site so you are able to drive up directly to drop off your donations.

For larger donations, The GreenHouse offers a collection service for free, with vans collecting furniture throughout Worthing and surrounding areas. Items collected are distributed daily to the charity’s shops.

You can find The GreenHouse at Unit 2, Meadow Road Depot, Meadow Road, East Worthing, or you can telephone 01903 205302.

Guild Care’s Warwick Street shop is now open on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

Shop manager Della said: “As a shop, we have a lot to offer and not just good-quality clothes at competitive prices. We have vintage and retro clothing and crockery, not to mention a good range of bridal dresses, many of which have been donated new with the labels still attached. Pop by and have a browse, you are bound to find a bargain.”

The shop will soon start hosting a tea and chatter morning on the last Tuesday of every month, as an opportunity for people to socialise with others.

Guild Care is leading the way in reducing loneliness and isolation in older people through the day centre at Methold House in Worthing, which sees people enjoy days filled with entertainment, fitness classes, activities and two-course lunches.

Della said: “Tea and Chatter is for anyone to come along to enjoy a nice cup of tea and enjoy a chat with like-minded people. It will be free so please keep an eye out for posters.”